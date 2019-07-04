Analysts See $0.73 EPS for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG); Tetra Technologies (TTI) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 54 sold and reduced their equity positions in Tetra Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 97.61 million shares, down from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tetra Technologies Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Grp Inc holds 0% or 7,115 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Llc holds 24,171 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has 0.02% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). 53,600 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Management. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 20,080 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company reported 8,515 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 98,160 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 55,545 shares. Fj Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 418,461 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 18,979 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 407,517 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability holds 109,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 17,476 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,810 activity. $13,934 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was bought by True Douglas K on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,840 was made by Hayek Matthew J on Tuesday, April 30. 1,000 shares were bought by Hartig Richard J, worth $29,036.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $445.48 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $196.00 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.21 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.96% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 860,370 shares.