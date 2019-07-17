Analysts See $0.73 EPS for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC); Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 12.31% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. MGRC’s profit would be $17.63M giving it 22.23 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, McGrath RentCorp’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 102,666 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 90 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 91 decreased and sold stakes in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 102.65 million shares, down from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 66 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for 367,300 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 2.62 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.34% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 878,757 shares.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. PDM’s profit will be $54.01M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 433,393 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)