Analysts See $0.73 EPS for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC); Last Week Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Coverage

Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 12.31% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. MGRC’s profit would be $17.69 million giving it 22.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, McGrath RentCorp’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 65,562 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Finl Network (NYSE:FSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Franklin Finl Network had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $38 target in Monday, January 28 report. The stock of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 20. See Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 32.0000

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $38 Upgrade

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen & Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.18% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 205,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv invested in 0.17% or 26,425 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 27,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Oberweis Asset holds 0.24% or 21,200 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 16,398 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 11,127 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 15,200 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,280 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.11% or 656,954 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 125,954 shares. 8,700 were accumulated by Weik Mngmt.

The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 24,188 shares traded. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has declined 21.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FSB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSB); 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Franklin Financial; 30/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Franklin Financial; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Franklin Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Services Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRAF); 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Network Announces Record Earnings For First Quarter 2018 Of $0.73 Per Diluted Share; 15/05/2018 – Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Buys Into Franklin; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services 1Q EPS 80c