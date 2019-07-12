Analysts See $0.73 EPS for Masimo (MASI); Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 151 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 140 sold and decreased holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 294.04 million shares, up from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cypress Semiconductor Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 103 Increased: 104 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.73 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. MASI’s profit would be $39.72M giving it 52.10 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Masimo Corporation’s analysts see -7.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 110,037 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer’s Study – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: SPLG Targets $38 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $4.17 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Coleman Jon, worth $230,000 on Tuesday, January 15. $3.45M worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares were sold by Sampath Anand.

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Masimo Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Aqr Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 834,469 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 233,052 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 10,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 112,470 shares. 852,293 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 61,420 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 14,101 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 563,176 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 91,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dafna Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Eam Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,085 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Scout Invests Inc owns 335,636 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc has 6,583 shares.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 43.48 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Jumped 24.8% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could This IoT Stock Become the Next Cypress Semiconductor? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 813,755 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) has declined 1.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for 5.27 million shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 315,806 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 416,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 2.7% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.81M for 29.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.