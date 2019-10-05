Analysts See $0.73 EPS for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE); Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. FELE’s profit would be $33.83 million giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s analysts see 4.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 47,201 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 755,000 shares with $138.23M value, down from 805,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $7.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 290,187 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We’re Watching Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cash Burn Situation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 383,100 shares to 743,000 valued at $22.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 81,994 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Communication has 62,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 84,145 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 12 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 191,457 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,490 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 58,772 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 509,000 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0% or 1,112 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 2,738 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru invested in 837 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd reported 24,882 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Electric Acquires First Sales, LLC Nasdaq:FELE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 22.9 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech invested in 37,226 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 6,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 31,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 6,825 shares. First L P owns 0.03% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 280,938 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 16,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 67,281 shares in its portfolio. 1.24M were accumulated by King Luther Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,067 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 2.02 million shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 362,568 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 204,777 shares. Fmr accumulated 1,262 shares or 0% of the stock.