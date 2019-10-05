Analysts See $0.73 EPS for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 9 Analysts Are Bullish Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Last Week

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $283.92’s average target is 17.26% above currents $242.13 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 29 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Maxim Group. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Monday, July 1 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. See Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $280.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/10/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $267.0000 New Target: $261.0000 Maintain

02/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Old Target: $295.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

03/09/2019 Broker: Kalinowski Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $265.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. FITB’s profit would be $521.88 million giving it 9.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Fifth Third Bancorp’s analysts see 2.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 3.31 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 900 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pinnacle Prns Inc accumulated 0.02% or 914 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 12,728 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,677 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Asset holds 1,256 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,622 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 60,012 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 9,343 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 2,171 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.07% or 9,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 47,399 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 15,336 shares. Northern Tru owns 408,999 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 867,840 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cornercap Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 88,263 shares. 735,474 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,385 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.52% or 444,750 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 53,389 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 157,993 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Company reported 29,109 shares stake. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Csat Inv Advisory L P holds 0.02% or 1,747 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Washington Bank holds 0.09% or 20,228 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 2,928 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FITB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp – Common Stock has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.63’s average target is 19.36% above currents $26.5 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp – Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Thursday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Wells Fargo maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. The insider Bayh Evan bought 4,000 shares worth $103,720.