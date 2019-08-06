Analysts See $-0.73 EPS for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI); Goldman Sachs Group Raised Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Stake By $1.66 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) stake by 17.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 15,700 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 106,000 shares with $11.24 million value, up from 90,300 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc (Put) now has $110.63B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 7.14 million shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (CVE:EPI) to report $-0.73 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 12.31% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.72 EPS previously, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s analysts see 1.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 23,200 shares traded or 1079.46% up from the average. ESSA Pharma Inc. (CVE:EPI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) stake by 96,211 shares to 55,788 valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insulet Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 244,128 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 138,399 shares. Moors Cabot holds 11,248 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 279,088 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horan Capital Ltd reported 430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,881 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 3,618 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Maryland-based fund reported 787,043 shares. Barrett Asset Lc has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 200 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hartford Investment Co has 191,793 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0.89% or 506,841 shares. Clean Yield reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated has 5,619 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11000 target. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock or 8,693 shares. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company has market cap of $16.98 million. The Company’s product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. It currently has negative earnings.