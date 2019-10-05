Analysts See $0.73 EPS for CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX); Whirlpool (WHR) Sentiment Is 0.78

Analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CLGX’s profit would be $57.72 million giving it 15.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, CoreLogic, Inc.’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 262,990 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 03/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose 6.7 Percent Year Over Year, Increasing for the Seventh Consecutive Month in February; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 161 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 206 reduced and sold stakes in Whirlpool Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 58.20 million shares, up from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Whirlpool Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 155 Increased: 119 New Position: 42.

The stock increased 1.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 613,229 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 7% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation for 2.82 million shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 230,832 shares or 6.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management Advisors Llc has 5.45% invested in the company for 44,445 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 3.49% in the stock. Community Financial Services Group Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 70,509 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool on watch after KeyBanc warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Whirlpool Stock Nears New High After Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Whirlpool Jumps With the August Spike in New Home Sales – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Consumer Cyclical Companies to Consider as Trade Uncertainty Lingers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $244.90M for 10.06 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 10,989 shares. 10,200 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Oberweis Asset Inc has 0.05% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 6,530 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 14,710 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 1.93M shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company holds 464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 127,436 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Seizert Cap Partners Limited Co accumulated 33,912 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 24,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 43,008 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 60 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Ameriprise holds 238,471 shares.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 121.28 P/E ratio. This segment's services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports August Home Prices Increased by 3.6% Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoreLogic Reports an 11.4% Year-over-Year Decrease in Mortgage Fraud Risk in the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports Stark Contrast Between Rising Mortgage Delinquencies in Eight States While National Rate Remains at 20-Year Low – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “2019 CoreLogic Wildfire Risk Report Highlights U.S. Wildfire Vulnerability, Finding Nearly 776000 Homes at Extreme Risk of Wildfire Damage This Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.