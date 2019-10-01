Analysts See $0.73 EPS for CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX); Biotime (BTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Biotime Inc (BTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.87, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 35 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 31 cut down and sold equity positions in Biotime Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 60.49 million shares, down from 60.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Biotime Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 21 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CLGX’s profit would be $58.50M giving it 15.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, CoreLogic, Inc.’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 341,060 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 149,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 282,077 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 54,760 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 85,328 shares. Somerset Tru Commerce accumulated 10,213 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,018 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 395,844 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 202,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 263,018 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 142 shares.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 120.49 P/E ratio. This segment's services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 4.67% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. for 33.98 million shares. Prescott General Partners Llc owns 1.85 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.06% invested in the company for 551,856 shares. The California-based Dafna Capital Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Axa, a France-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BTX) has declined 40.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc