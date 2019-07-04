Analysts See $0.73 EPS for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI); Brady (BRC) Sentiment Is 1.22

Brady Corp (BRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 88 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 72 sold and reduced stock positions in Brady Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 41.29 million shares, up from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brady Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 57 Increased: 63 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.59% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BJRI’s profit would be $15.14 million giving it 14.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see 17.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 204,474 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Nishad Chande to Board; 16/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Rolls Out Mobile Deli Ordering in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; 13/03/2018 BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – LAURA SEN HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.75 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation for 285,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owns 1.37 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.31 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 163,264 shares.

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brady Corp (BRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investor Ideas Adds New #Stocks in Mining (TSXV:BRC, CSE:MICH), Blockchain (CSE:SIX), Tech (NYSE:WORK), Entertainment and Luxury Brands – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 213,195 shares traded. Brady Corporation (BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $905.05 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 19.37 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Among 8 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, January 7. Barclays Capital maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $43 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14.