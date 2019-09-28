Analysts See $0.73 EPS for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN); Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC) Sentiment Is 1.5

Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold equity positions in Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.10% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. AMN’s profit would be $34.06 million giving it 19.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s analysts see -5.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 340,788 shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has declined 11.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMN News: 23/05/2018 – AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Recognized among Top 100 Leaders by Becker’s Healthcare; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 03/04/2018 – Survey: 74% Of Physicians Favor Medicaid Work Requirements; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc./; 09/04/2018 – AMN BUYS MEDPARTNERS FOR $195M, SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 05/04/2018 – Nurse Executives Say Nurse Shortages Erode Patient Care and Staff Morale: Survey; 19/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 06/05/2018 – AMN PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY COMPLETED FOR MACKAY SOP PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $522M, EST. $519.5M

It closed at $13.5 lastly. It is down 12.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.80% the S&P500.

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $221.65 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina.

More notable recent Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchanges – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund for 555,648 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 379,343 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.17% invested in the company for 19,406 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.14% in the stock. Rock Point Advisors Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It has a 21.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O??Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

More notable recent AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMN Healthcare prices $300M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMN Healthcare Launches $300 Million Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Receives Women in Business Award from Dallas Business Journal – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.