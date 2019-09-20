Analysts See $0.72 EPS for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR); Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report $0.72 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WOR’s profit would be $40.03 million giving it 13.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Worthington Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -6.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 164,802 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 15,252 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 250,215 shares with $30.32 million value, up from 234,963 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) stake by 74,702 shares to 712,238 valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 25,673 shares and now owns 235,402 shares. Westrock Co was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 34.01% above currents $112.46 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15400 target in Monday, May 6 report. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $15800 target. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). J Goldman And Com LP has invested 0.78% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.11% or 376,990 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 126,239 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bluestein R H And has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Mercantile holds 1,829 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 27,160 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cornerstone Advsr reported 2,340 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Lc invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Telemus Cap Limited Co invested in 52,641 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,748 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 1,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Worthington Industries, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Martingale Asset L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 168,620 shares. 12,918 were reported by Jefferies Gru. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.04% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Lpl Finance Limited accumulated 7,235 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 6,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Magnetar Lc has invested 0.02% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). 5,000 were reported by Brandywine Tru. 14,037 are owned by Park National Corporation Oh. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,033 shares. 27,940 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.