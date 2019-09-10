Analysts See $0.72 EPS for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR); Masimo (MASI) Sentiment Is 1.25

Masimo Corp (MASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 163 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 130 trimmed and sold equity positions in Masimo Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 42.26 million shares, down from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Masimo Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 111 Increased: 102 New Position: 61.

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report $0.72 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WOR’s profit would be $40.42M giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Worthington Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -6.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 180,019 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

The stock decreased 5.26% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $149.32. About 589,920 shares traded or 70.73% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation for 71,302 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 109,763 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scholtz & Company Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 29,410 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 32,500 shares.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 42.69 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $36.81 million for 52.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.