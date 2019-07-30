Analysts See $0.72 EPS for The Southern Company (SO); Shorts at Uniti Group (UNIT) Lowered By 1.9%

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $0.72 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. SO’s profit would be $749.01M giving it 19.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, The Southern Company’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. UNIT’s SI was 13.71M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 13.98M shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 11 days are for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s short sellers to cover UNIT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.66 million shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 49.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS SAYS WINDSTREAM MAY FACE BIGGER LIABILITY FROM UNITI; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Uniti Group Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Other Rating Actions; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Rev $246.9M; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q REV. $246.9M, EST. $247.1M; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP INC – RAISES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B; 02/05/2018 – Elstar Therapeutics Presents UniTI™ Platform Technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 155.64 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.

Among 4 analysts covering Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uniti Group had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $7 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, February 19.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $58.37 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 17.19 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Macnealy Hoover Invest Incorporated accumulated 6,150 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny reported 35,044 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 15,653 shares. Montecito National Bank Tru, a California-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 0.17% or 66,022 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank stated it has 17,599 shares. Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 34,435 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 5,451 shares. 2.36 million were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. M&R Management reported 3,604 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 331,240 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).