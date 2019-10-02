Analysts See $0.72 EPS for Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH); CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (CRTSF) Sellers Decreased By 1.05% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report $0.72 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. SYNH’s profit would be $74.51M giving it 17.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Syneos Health, Inc.’s analysts see 18.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 261,482 shares traded. Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has risen 5.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNH News: 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH INC – QTRLY COMBINED COMPANY ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUE UNDER ASC 605 DECREASED BY $24.4 MILLION, OR 3.1%, TO $761.5 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Syneos Health Leaders Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 20/04/2018 – DJ Syneos Health Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNH); 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH NAMES JASON MEGGS AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health 1Q Rev $1.06B; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.80 TO $3.07, EST. $2.57; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH INC – UNDER ASC 605, SEES 2018 ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUE $3,235.0 MLN – $3,340.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH INC – QTRLY COMBINED COMPANY ASC 606 ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.55; 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health Sees 2018 View Adj EPS $2.52-Adj EPS $2.80, With Impact of ASC 606

CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. CRTSF’s SI was 725,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 732,700 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 659 days are for CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF)’s short sellers to cover CRTSF’s short positions. It closed at $85.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, color, texture, safety, preservation, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. It has a 42.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

Among 3 analysts covering Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Syneos Health has $6500 highest and $5700 lowest target. $60’s average target is 17.67% above currents $50.99 stock price. Syneos Health had 6 analyst reports since August 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYNH in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by UBS.