Analysts See $0.72 EPS for Middlesex Water Company (MSEX); Bloombergsen Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding By $1.91 Million

Analysts expect Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report $0.72 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. MSEX’s profit would be $11.96M giving it 22.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Middlesex Water Company’s analysts see 46.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 39,978 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bloombergsen Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 1.42M shares with $80.47M value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $183.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 12.51M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 9.91% above currents $55 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 27 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target.

Bloombergsen Inc increased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 15,799 shares to 727,731 valued at $140.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 9,983 shares and now owns 450,710 shares. Cigna Corp New was raised too.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Global Invest stated it has 44,252 shares. Bb&T Llc owns 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 713,567 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blair William And Il owns 232,053 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 26,305 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Llc. Amica Retiree Med Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,637 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs stated it has 91,514 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc holds 4,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,235 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 56,790 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,641 shares. Argyle Cap holds 1.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 54,500 shares. Hills Bancorp Trust stated it has 32,844 shares.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 31.88 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern accumulated 0% or 235,237 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 625,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Fincl Architects holds 16,415 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr stated it has 6,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Gamco Et Al has 0.03% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 62,519 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackhill reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 118,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,585 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,989 shares.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Share Price Is Up 221% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday — Are They Buys? – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.