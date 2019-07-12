Analysts See $-0.72 EPS for ION Geophysical (IO); Howard Hughes Has 1.35 Sentiment

Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 104 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 77 sold and reduced equity positions in Howard Hughes Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 38.85 million shares, up from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Howard Hughes Corp in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 62 Increased: 73 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) to report $-0.72 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.96 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-1.68 EPS. After having $-1.52 EPS previously, ION Geophysical Corporation’s analysts see -52.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 38,384 shares traded. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has declined 61.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IO News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in ION Geophysical; 20/04/2018 – Ion confirms approach for Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – ION Geophysical: Appeals Court Affirms Invalidation of Several WesternGeco Patent Claims; 29/03/2018 – ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD IONX.BO SAYS LAUNCHES AND COMMISSIONS ANDICOS WASTE TO ENERGY SYSTEM IN HYDERABAD; 30/05/2018 – RAYSEARCH – RESEARCH COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WILL FOCUS ON ADVANCING ION BEAM THERAPY VIA PENCIL BEAM SCANNING TECHNIQUE; 25/05/2018 – Siemens Partners With Northvolt to Develop Lithium-Ion Batteries; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD IONX.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 236.9 MLN RUPEES VS 241.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/03/2018 – KULR Technology to Exclusively Commercialize Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Testing Devices Developed by NASA, NREL; 20/04/2018 – Ion reaches £1.5bn deal to buy Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – KEMPEN CUTS ION BEAM HOLDING TO 2.92% APRIL 6

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 38.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. It operates in three divisions: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. It has a 63.91 P/E ratio. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. holds 11.34% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation for 303,013 shares. Mad River Investors owns 83,112 shares or 8.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consulta Ltd has 6.55% invested in the company for 600,000 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 4.71% in the stock. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 647,478 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 16,825 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Howard Hughes Corporation Stock Soared 42% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman’s Entire Portfolio Posts Gains for First 7 Months – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $140.55 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.