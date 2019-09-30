Analysts See $0.72 EPS for BankUnited, Inc. (BKU); Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. BKU’s profit would be $68.44 million giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, BankUnited, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 556,163 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU)

Among 3 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Party City Holdco has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.67’s average target is 35.04% above currents $5.68 stock price. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1000 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. See Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 389,885 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,104 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 17,213 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 4,750 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 56,041 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 8,181 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 553,088 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.02% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 19,464 shares. 413 were reported by Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 921,335 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

