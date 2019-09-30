Analysts See $0.71 EPS for Radian Group Inc. (RDN); Rgm Capital Has Increased Its Luminex (LMNX) Stake

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. RDN’s profit would be $144.32M giving it 8.09 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Radian Group Inc.’s analysts see -11.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 745,255 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Rgm Capital Llc increased Luminex Corp (LMNX) stake by 19.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 505,040 shares as Luminex Corp (LMNX)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 3.06 million shares with $63.17M value, up from 2.56M last quarter. Luminex Corp now has $900.69 million valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 77,680 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Luminex Corporation to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman sees 38% upside in Seattle Genetics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 39% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 269,672 shares to 2.06M valued at $57.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 185,710 shares and now owns 1.66 million shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Radian Group Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital L P stated it has 287,920 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 1.52% or 902,825 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.07% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Hillsdale Investment Management accumulated 0.32% or 141,830 shares. 177,060 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Nordea Investment Management owns 239,098 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp invested in 31,548 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Cap Ww invested in 245,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Capital Limited has 143,501 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 254,999 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 214,811 shares.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mortgage Insurance and Services. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market.