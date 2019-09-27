Analysts See $0.71 EPS for Masimo (MASI); Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position By $1.11 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. MASI’s profit would be $37.86M giving it 52.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Masimo Corporation’s analysts see -6.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 48,011 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 55.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,146 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 18,080 shares with $918,000 value, down from 40,226 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $29.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 984,727 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight

Among 2 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo has $18000 highest and $16000 lowest target. $175’s average target is 17.77% above currents $148.59 stock price. Masimo had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained the shares of MASI in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Masimo Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P owns 100,206 shares. Covington reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 127,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 105,253 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 13,895 shares stake. Zacks Invest Management has 21,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 27,705 shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 6,666 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 637 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 917,508 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 35,626 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.92 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 42.48 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.74 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main National Bank has 750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 33,266 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 8,592 shares. Captrust Fincl accumulated 3,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 12,527 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 62 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,701 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,615 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service accumulated 70,122 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 228,630 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 1.78M shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 452 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

