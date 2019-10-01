Analysts See $0.71 EPS for Masco (MAS); Qts Realty Trust Class A (QTS) Shorts Raised By 2.24%

Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) had an increase of 2.24% in short interest. QTS’s SI was 9.11 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.24% from 8.91 million shares previously. With 420,700 avg volume, 22 days are for Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS)’s short sellers to cover QTS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 109,199 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES

Analysts expect Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.23% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. MAS’s profit would be $205.51M giving it 14.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Masco Corporation’s analysts see -19.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 2.05 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 13.26% above currents $42.38 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Monday, September 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 68,265 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 924,626 shares. Numerixs Inc accumulated 14,259 shares. Nomura Holding reported 354,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Qs Lc holds 4,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 662 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com owns 219,054 shares. Korea holds 0.13% or 769,497 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.03% or 233,195 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 49,032 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 79,911 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 450,889 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,675 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Masco to sell window and door subsidiary for $725 million – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco to sell Milgard Windows unit in $725M deal – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.27 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. 1,100 shares valued at $50,050 were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Atlanta Metro Data Center Approved for New Sales & Use Tax Exemptions – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS and Metro Fiber Networks Announce Availability of Strategic Dark Fiber Network at the QTS Richmond NAP – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.