Analysts See $0.71 EPS for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH); Signia Capital Management Boosted Regional Mgmt (RM) Position By $1.68 Million

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $11.76 million giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 26,303 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Signia Capital Management Llc increased Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) stake by 85.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc acquired 64,792 shares as Regional Mgmt Corp (RM)'s stock declined 1.03%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 140,438 shares with $3.70 million value, up from 75,646 last quarter. Regional Mgmt Corp now has $311.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 87,175 shares traded or 43.47% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.30 million activity. Beck Robert William bought $132,890 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $53,260 worth of stock was bought by Schachtel John D. on Wednesday, August 7. 62,155 shares were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C., worth $1.49M on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 10,450 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Sun Life owns 8,753 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 10,200 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 16,953 shares. Pacific Glob invested in 49,875 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 1.18M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup has 1,413 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 48,734 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Bridgeway Cap Management reported 136,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 132,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 144,796 shares.

More important recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Executive Management Transition – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regional Management Corp. Announces the Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Don Thomas – Business Wire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $554.85 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold First Mid Bancshares, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 5.51% more from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 140,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 7,397 shares. Northern Trust has 151,436 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Cap Ok accumulated 0.01% or 6,750 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 68,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp stated it has 11,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 44,247 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 418,091 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).