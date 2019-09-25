Analysts See $0.71 EPS for DNB Financial (DNBF); Shorts at CB2 INSIGHTS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CBIIF) Lowered By 33.81%

Analysts expect DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. DNBF’s profit would be $3.08M giving it 15.77 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, DNB Financial Corporation’s analysts see 18.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 3,411 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/04/2018 – Evry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 7-8; 25/05/2018 – DNB BANK TO REDEEM SUBORDINATED NOTES ON JUNE 18; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA Net Profit Up, Benefits from Strengthening Norwegian Economy; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN SAYS ELDERSON AND SWANK RE-APPOINTED AT DNB; 16/03/2018 – Top Norway Oil Analyst Leaves DNB to Set Up Energy Trading Firm; 28/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 4; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Total Income NOK11.87B; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143

CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) had a decrease of 33.81% in short interest. CBIIF’s SI was 9,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.81% from 13,900 shares previously. With 63,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF)’s short sellers to cover CBIIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1078 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CB2 Insights Inc. provides predictive analytics tools, data-driven software, and comprehensive services for the cannabis value chain industry the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.02 million. The firm develops an integrated cloud productivity and business intelligence software platform for the cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cannabis-focused electronic medical record platform with a suite of practice management tools to support the workflows of a clinician and/or their clinical practice in medical cannabis under the Sail Cannabis brand.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. MURRAY CHARLES A bought $9,540 worth of stock or 212 shares. $8,145 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Joyner Mildred C. 167 shares were bought by Barsz Peter Richard, worth $7,515. Fillippo Thomas A had bought 200 shares worth $7,672 on Monday, April 1. Shares for $7,515 were bought by GRIESSER GERARD F. 106 shares were bought by Biery James R., worth $4,770. Another trade for 73 shares valued at $2,800 was bought by Malloy James A.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.40, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold DNB Financial Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.28 million shares or 135.97% more from 1.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,800 were reported by Renaissance Techs Llc. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,918 shares. 103,755 were reported by Philadelphia Trust Co. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 2,312 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 9,246 were accumulated by Virtu Financial. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 248 shares. Castine Cap Mgmt Llc holds 219,042 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 38,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,418 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Banc Funds Co Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 10,317 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 4,717 shares.