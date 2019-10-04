Analysts See $0.71 EPS for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM); Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Dominos Pizza (Put) (DPZ) Holding By $65.39 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Dominos Pizza Inc (Put) (DPZ) stake by 101.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 235,200 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (Put) (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 466,100 shares with $129.71M value, up from 230,900 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc (Put) now has $10.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $243.35. About 665,567 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.13% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. APAM’s profit would be $55.23M giving it 9.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 192,865 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s on watch after Wedbush upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Countdown To Showdown: Domino’s Supreme Error And Why Businesses Should Do The Opposite – Forbes” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s rallies after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $284.25’s average target is 16.81% above currents $243.35 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 28 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, September 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Cowen & Co.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) stake by 583,361 shares to 596,739 valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zumiez Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 37,300 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant LP invested in 0.68% or 27,028 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 9,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 315 shares in its portfolio. Central Natl Bank & Tru Communication holds 18,328 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 724 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 839 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 5,888 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associate Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 58,513 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank Corporation stated it has 2,048 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 90,565 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 124 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.25% or 811,558 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 34,486 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability owns 2,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 119,524 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 208,813 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt stated it has 25,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,120 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 10,348 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 15,439 shares. M&T State Bank reported 7,423 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 60,970 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 43 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,927 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Sprott has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 652,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings.