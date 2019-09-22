Analysts See $0.70 EPS for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST); National Pension Service Has Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report $0.70 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. WST’s profit would be $52.11 million giving it 51.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s analysts see -21.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 726,428 shares traded or 125.68% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M

National Pension Service decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 13.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service analyzed 170,057 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)'s stock declined 47.93%. The National Pension Service holds 1.12 million shares with $10.33M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $8.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 16.56 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The company??s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 47.4 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $11.44’s average target is 53.56% above currents $7.45 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 16 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.68 million for 3.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

