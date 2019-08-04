Analysts See $-0.70 EPS for Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX); Aerocentury (ACY) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Aerocentury Corp (ACY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold stock positions in Aerocentury Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 261,436 shares, down from 266,210 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aerocentury Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Vaccinex, Inc.’s analysts see -11.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 5,366 shares traded. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $71.19 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

It closed at $7.53 lastly. It is down 48.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ACY News: 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q Rev $6.5M; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Hldrs Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 06/03/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $33.43 AT YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury Corp. Buys Two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Aircraft on Lease to Croatia Airlines from GOAL; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Net $6.02M; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Rev $7.01M; 15/05/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP QTRLY TOTAL REV AND OTHER INCOME $7.9 MLN VS ABOUT $8 MLN; 06/03/2018 AeroCentury 4Q EPS $4.25

Leisure Capital Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in AeroCentury Corp. for 50,300 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 63,990 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 86,083 shares.

Analysts await AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ACY’s profit will be $170,040 for 17.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by AeroCentury Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.64 million.