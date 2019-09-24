Analysts See $0.70 EPS for Teradyne, Inc. (TER); Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased By $3.81 Million Its Csx (CSX) Position

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report $0.70 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.41% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. TER’s profit would be $118.97 million giving it 20.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Teradyne, Inc.’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 1.54 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 49,476 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 660,835 shares with $51.13 million value, down from 710,311 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $54.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 4.14M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Teradyne, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 43,800 shares. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mngmt Incorporated Ma has 0.13% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 54,037 shares. 723,313 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,834 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 273 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 120,739 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 23,128 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Md Sass Invsts Ser Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). First Advisors Lp reported 864,719 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 56,245 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 50,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 7,277 shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 22.64 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dorian Expected To Cause Delays For CSX, Norfolk Southern – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.38’s average target is 16.73% above currents $68.86 stock price. CSX had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $57 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. UBS maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 9,731 shares to 197,684 valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teladoc Health Inc stake by 98,143 shares and now owns 295,625 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.