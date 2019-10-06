Analysts See $0.70 EPS for Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM); Cannabis Science Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report $0.70 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 29.63% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. SUM’s profit would be $78.13 million giving it 7.65 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Summit Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 125.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 594,336 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 25.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $495M-$515M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss $55.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO INCREASED ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE TO; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 55c; 17/04/2018 – Summit Materials Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS BOOSTS ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss/Shr 49c

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment 1 in Q2 2019. It’s in 2019Q1. The ratio [12345], as 1 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 1 cut down and sold their stock positions in Cannabis Science Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 309,180 shares, down from 389,180 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 126.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

The stock increased 8.33% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.013. About 1.80M shares traded. Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Llc owns 99,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0% in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,400 shares.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.56 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

