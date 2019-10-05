Analysts See $0.70 EPS for Occidental Petroleum (OXY); Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Shorts Down By 0.27%

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report $0.70 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $1.07 EPS change or 60.45% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. OXY’s profit would be $622.36M giving it 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -27.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. AVB’s SI was 2.01M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 2.01M shares previously. With 549,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)’s short sellers to cover AVB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 632,299 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc reported 0.17% stake. Frontier Management reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regions Financial holds 67,226 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nordea Invest Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 684,779 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 171,446 shares. American Century Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 566,456 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hm Payson And owns 7,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 24,704 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 6.93 million shares. Central State Bank & Tru Com owns 2,533 shares. Ckw Financial Group accumulated 0.03% or 2,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 15,541 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 28.28% above currents $43.07 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, October 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 23. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.29 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Among 6 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AvalonBay Communities has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $220.57’s average target is 0.72% above currents $219 stock price. AvalonBay Communities had 16 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27.

