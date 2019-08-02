Analysts See $0.70 EPS for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT); Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Comerica (CMA) Position By $375,074

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $0.70 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. AMAT’s profit would be $655.27 million giving it 17.04 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Applied Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 3.71M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 67.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 5,138 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 4.92%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 2,517 shares with $184,000 value, down from 7,655 last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $10.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 848,371 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $296.59M for 8.56 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Comerica had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CMA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CMA in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. DA Davidson maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $87 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs holds 39,391 shares. 73,650 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,289 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited invested in 0.55% or 12,400 shares. Pitcairn Communications owns 3,612 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,375 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,827 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.02% stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,236 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 114,235 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 60,933 shares stake.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Nuveen Mun High Income Opp F (NMZ) stake by 142,423 shares to 151,862 valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 34,032 shares and now owns 57,058 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VGT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,600 were reported by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Massachusetts Fincl Ma accumulated 836,029 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 537,592 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 622,206 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 145,862 shares. Da Davidson Co accumulated 92,738 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.04M shares. 10.67M are held by Jackson Square Ltd. Park National Oh stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 50,100 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 2,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 18.23 million are held by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Guardian Investment Mngmt invested in 20,400 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, February 15 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Friday, May 17 report.