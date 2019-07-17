Analysts See $0.69 EPS for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG); Osterweis Capital Management Has Raised By $2.53 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake

Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report $0.69 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. SEDG’s profit would be $32.81 million giving it 22.31 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.57. About 38,066 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has declined 23.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 35,075 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 212,785 shares with $15.42 million value, up from 177,710 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 464,230 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The company??s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy: Buy at the High? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “3 Solar Stocks Shining on Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 7,213 shares to 69,142 valued at $20.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 14,810 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 1.43% or 122,918 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.15% or 1.08M shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.26% or 444,548 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 761 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 975 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 29,825 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.17% or 107,565 shares. Farmers Trust Company holds 1.08% or 52,803 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 262,055 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 76,586 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 6,750 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Management Limited. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 630 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.