Analysts See $0.69 EPS for Revere Bank (REVB); ENWAVE ORDINARY SHARES (NWVCF) Sellers Decreased By 44.13% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.REVB’s profit would be $8.26M giving it 12.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Revere Bank’s analysts see 6.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 215,962 shares traded or 1568.30% up from the average. Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) had a decrease of 44.13% in short interest. NWVCF’s SI was 58,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.13% from 104,000 shares previously. With 260,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)’s short sellers to cover NWVCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 53,212 shares traded. EnWave Corporation (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company has market cap of $159.63 million. The firm offers radiant energy vacuum dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides REV platforms for pharmaceutical industry, including powderREV for the bulk dehydration of temperature-sensitive biomaterials, such as probiotics and enzymes; and freezeREV for the dehydration of biomaterial and pharmaceutical products.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. The company has market cap of $408.86 million. The Company’s business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.