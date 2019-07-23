Analysts See $0.69 EPS for KEMET (KEM); Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $385,280

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 4,816 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 44,248 shares with $3.57M value, up from 39,432 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $100.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 9.46M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Analysts expect KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 38.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. KEM’s profit would be $40.03M giving it 7.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, KEMET Corporation’s analysts see -31.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 1.49M shares traded or 41.51% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,037 shares to 288,892 valued at $40.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 44,366 shares and now owns 251,083 shares. Ishares (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $542,410 activity. Assaf Ronald James sold $60,016 worth of stock. The insider Meeks Charles C. JR sold $458,680. On Wednesday, February 6 PAUL ROBERT G sold $223,229 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 11,998 shares. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 was made by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7.