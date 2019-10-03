Analysts See $0.69 EPS for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR); Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.69 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.81% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. JRVR’s profit would be $20.95 million giving it 17.87 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 60,041 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 122 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 92 decreased and sold positions in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 34.61 million shares, up from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 76 New Position: 46.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.21 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift Nasdaq:JRVR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Sei Invests owns 30,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 42,413 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 23,589 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 5,366 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,395 shares. Eam Limited holds 33,008 shares. 25,623 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 34,182 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 555,200 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,601 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 15,697 shares. Whittier Comm Of Nevada accumulated 200 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). 324,883 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “EastGroup Properties breaks ground on industrial building near George Bush Intercontinental Airport – Houston Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EastGroup Properties Offers Capital Growth And Dividend Appreciation With Strong Potential For Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EastGroup Properties Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 49.98 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Weiss Multi holds 0.98% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 319,892 shares. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owns 96,400 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Honeywell International Inc has 0.93% invested in the company for 20,670 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,032 shares.