Analysts See $0.69 EPS for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC); Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Unisys (UIS) Holding By $17.02 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Unisys Corporation (UIS) stake by 72.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.55 million shares as Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s stock declined 32.02%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 581,343 shares with $6.78 million value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Unisys Corporation now has $516.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 218,802 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 18.82% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. FBC’s profit would be $39.07 million giving it 12.06 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 7.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 97,164 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 (FSMT 2018-2); 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) stake by 824,754 shares to 7.63M valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Earthstone Energy Inc. stake by 786,620 shares and now owns 834,024 shares. Bio (NYSE:BIO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 243,452 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Susquehanna Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 81,051 shares or 0% of the stock. United Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 18,469 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 455,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 3,852 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 716,018 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 958 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 94,699 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 20,596 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 6.00 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Bank And owns 53 shares.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Unisys Corporation (UIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unisys Joins the Cyber Security Coalition to Help Fight Cyber Crime in Belgium – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unisys Security Experts Offer “Top 10 Safety Tips for Big Events” in Advance of Summer Events Season – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys and PayCargo Partner to Integrate Payment Processing Capabilities into Unisys’ Award-Winning Cargo Software and Services – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys to Host Security Webinar for Investment Community – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 33,452 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company invested in 628,700 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 27,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 206,982 shares. Citadel Limited accumulated 0% or 22,129 shares. Nordea Invest reported 94,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge L P stated it has 21,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 318,770 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 20,013 shares. Axa holds 39,100 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 2,412 shares. 78,377 were reported by Legal General Public Lc. 12,749 were reported by Victory Capital Mngmt. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability stated it has 821 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 115 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flagstar Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.