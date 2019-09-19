Analysts See $0.69 EPS for Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI); Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased By $9.69 Million Its Williams Cos (WMB) Holding

Analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.81% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. FISI’s profit would be $11.04M giving it 11.32 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Financial Institutions, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 28,602 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stake by 94.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 346,098 shares as Williams Cos Inc (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 19,619 shares with $550,000 value, down from 365,717 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc now has $30.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 25,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Engy Income Ltd has 4.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Camarda Fincl invested in 0.02% or 280 shares. 8,754 were reported by Aspen. Starr holds 3.39% or 290,833 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adirondack Trust stated it has 2,381 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Leavell Invest Management holds 18,697 shares. Cv Starr Com invested 4.38% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Manhattan Communications, New York-based fund reported 46,625 shares. Asset Mngmt Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 3.67% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 152,100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 1.80M shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 19,141 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.84 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) stake by 9,477 shares to 483,842 valued at $54.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kkr stake by 32,540 shares and now owns 975,710 shares. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 18.36% above currents $24.84 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”.

Another recent and important The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $499.67 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $329,900 activity. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $301,570 was made by DUGAN JOSEPH L on Thursday, May 2. 1,000 shares were bought by BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY, worth $28,330.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) Upcoming 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold Financial Institutions, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 0.49% more from 10.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability reported 12,582 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Voya Inv Lc owns 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 8,473 shares. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 54,069 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 5,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc has 773 shares. 209,735 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 35,180 shares. Invesco Limited owns 94,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,030 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Geode Cap Ltd Co invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).