Analysts See $0.69 EPS for Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO); Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (VOC) Shorts Lowered By 24.9%

Analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report $0.69 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.66% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CRZO’s profit would be $63.86 million giving it 3.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see 46.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 3.92 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4

Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VOC) had a decrease of 24.9% in short interest. VOC’s SI was 91,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.9% from 121,300 shares previously. With 49,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VOC)’s short sellers to cover VOC’s short positions. The SI to Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 184,976 shares traded or 252.31% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has market cap of $93.16 million. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Frontier Lc invested in 0.16% or 1.77 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 228 shares. Tributary Limited holds 1.08 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 76,062 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 25,200 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 86,061 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 32,835 shares. Icon Advisers Co has invested 0.31% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Peconic Prtn Limited has invested 0.05% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 20,954 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,504 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 30,755 shares.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $870.92 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.66 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.