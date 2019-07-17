Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE); Jacobs Asset Management Has Increased Iberiabank (IBKC) Stake

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 257.89% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. TPRE’s profit would be $64.16 million giving it 3.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s analysts see -52.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 486,458 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 16.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 10/05/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is in talks with investment banks about launching a “blank check” company that would raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Rev $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 12,500 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 87,500 shares with $6.28 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $4.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 223,085 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 3.40% less from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 74,481 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) or 1.84M shares. Prudential Financial invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). New York-based Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Allen Invest Management Limited accumulated 125,000 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Schroder Investment Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 436,528 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 251,400 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 43,804 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 45,997 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 195,520 shares. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) or 14,684 shares. 100,260 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. 423,602 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $994.43 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, insurance, extended warranty insurance, and multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 245,481 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc stated it has 5,145 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 32,358 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 458,978 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 4,300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 5.05 million shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,046 shares. Texas-based Moody Natl Bank Division has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 658 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 230,154 shares. Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 30,951 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 7,790 shares.

