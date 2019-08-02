Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE); Colony Group Has Trimmed J2 Global Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM) Holding By $1.68 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM) stake by 88.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 19,587 shares as J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Colony Group Llc holds 2,513 shares with $218,000 value, down from 22,100 last quarter. J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed now has $4.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 249,067 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 257.89% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. TPRE’s profit would be $64.16 million giving it 3.65 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s analysts see -52.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 383,967 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MLN VS $138 MLN; 22/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Net Asset Value(s); 10/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance; 16/03/2018 Third Point Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 3.40% less from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 28,811 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,855 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited reported 15,375 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 100,260 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 453,608 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Llc reported 16,211 shares. 29,749 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 42,324 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Georgia-based Voya Investment Lc has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Alliancebernstein L P holds 118,570 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 5,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 32,834 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 855,844 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co owns 85,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $937.82 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, insurance, extended warranty insurance, and multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 63,400 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 204,344 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 9,608 shares. Burney reported 0.12% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 871,722 shares. Global accumulated 0.01% or 230,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 20,151 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Natl Bank Pa has invested 1.71% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Fil Ltd invested in 595,700 shares. Intll holds 121,460 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 4,334 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 0.12% or 3,462 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Colony Group Llc increased Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) stake by 10,415 shares to 38,006 valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 3,330 shares and now owns 5,874 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.