Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE); Aegion – Class A (AEGN) SI Increased By 9.43%

Aegion Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:AEGN) had an increase of 9.43% in short interest. AEGN’s SI was 1.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.43% from 1.21 million shares previously. With 103,600 avg volume, 13 days are for Aegion Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s short sellers to cover AEGN’s short positions. The SI to Aegion Corp – Class A’s float is 4.21%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 41,883 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 257.89% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. TPRE’s profit would be $64.16M giving it 3.76 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s analysts see -52.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 342,895 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 16.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 10/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point reportedly seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Annual Financial Report; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Pine Brook Road Advisors LP Exits Position in Third Point Re

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Aegion Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:AEGN) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aegion Corporation Awarded $7.2 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project in Memphis, Tennessee – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Aegion Corp At $15, Earn 6.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.91, Is It Time To Put Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aegion had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Maxim Group.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $588.30 million. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. It has a 782.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $964.24 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, insurance, extended warranty insurance, and multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

