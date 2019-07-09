Analysts See $-0.68 EPS for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED); Cree (CREE) Sellers Decreased By 7.75% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 12.After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -41.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 17,784 shares traded. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) had a decrease of 7.75% in short interest. CREE’s SI was 10.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.75% from 11.23 million shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 9 days are for Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE)’s short sellers to cover CREE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 607,769 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, makes, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $44.60 million. The firm offers DABRA , a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity. $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,370 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Ameriprise Fincl owns 734,797 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 101,445 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 63,180 shares. Banbury Prtn holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 230,662 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 3.22 million shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% or 160 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). reported 84,442 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru reported 0.06% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Swiss Commercial Bank has 186,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.02% or 42,430 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0% or 60,864 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 163,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.