Analysts See $-0.68 EPS for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED); Costar Group (CSGP) Shorts Lowered By 9.55%

Analysts expect Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 12.After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -41.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 8,040 shares traded. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) had a decrease of 9.55% in short interest. CSGP’s SI was 612,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.55% from 676,600 shares previously. With 125,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s short sellers to cover CSGP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $634.26. About 217,173 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.18 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 79.69 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $512 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CoStar Group, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn invested in 0.17% or 21,050 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 18,544 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 4,909 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.52% or 278,692 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 52,888 shares. 111,322 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,613 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 518 shares. Legal & General Grp Public invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 8,419 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 499,624 were reported by Amer Century Companies Incorporated. First Manhattan Company holds 1,600 shares.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, makes, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $35.30 million. The firm offers DABRA , a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders.