Analysts See $0.68 EPS for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP); BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BALMF) Shorts Decreased By 4.58%

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 51.11% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. PUMP’s profit would be $68.27 million giving it 7.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s analysts see 1.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 766,969 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 15.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.3% of ProPetro Holding Corp; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 26/03/2018 ProPetro Holding 4Q Rev $313.7M; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 15/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF) had a decrease of 4.58% in short interest. BALMF’s SI was 352,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.58% from 369,200 shares previously. With 122,800 avg volume, 3 days are for BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF)’s short sellers to cover BALMF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0918. About 28,200 shares traded. Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BALMF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProPetro Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform”.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

More notable recent ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trump repeats call for U.S. to play ‘currency manipulation game’ – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PUMP – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ProPetro (PUMP) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ENDEAVOUR EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT ITS THREE RECENT DISCOVERIES AT HOUNDÃ‰ – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FDA warns of cybersecurity risk to certain Medtronic insulin pumps – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.65 million. The firm explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal project is the Detour Trend project comprising 1,000 square kilometers area located in Quebec, Canada.

More important recent Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BALMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Balmoral Resources: The Next To Go? – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Buy This Gold Deposit Ahead Of Its Maiden Resource Estimate – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on February 02, 2017. More interesting news about Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BALMF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pure Gold Offers Plenty Of Upside For Gold Bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2017.