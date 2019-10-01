Analysts See $0.68 EPS for National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC); Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.62% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. NGHC’s profit would be $76.99M giving it 8.35 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, National General Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 1.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 56,354 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 14 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stock positions in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.62 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold National General Holdings Corp. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv accumulated 8,755 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 14,773 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 81,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Liability holds 534,562 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Snow Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.42% or 945,220 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 172,470 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 3,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 323,880 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 150,380 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 11,436 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 22,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National General Holdings has $3600 highest and $36 lowest target. $36’s average target is 58.59% above currents $22.7 stock price. National General Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $239.69 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 608,904 shares. Pension Partners Llc owns 14,498 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 548,881 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 19,980 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 87,416 shares traded. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.