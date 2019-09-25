Analysts See $0.68 EPS for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF); Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chemring Group PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 190 lowest target. GBX 195’s average target is 0.10% above currents GBX 194.8 stock price. Chemring Group PLC had 9 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Peel Hunt. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 190 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. See Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MFSF’s profit would be $5.80M giving it 11.65 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, MutualFirst Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 2,923 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Chemring Group PLC develops, manufactures, and sells protection solutions for defense and security markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 545.54 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Countermeasures, Sensors & Electronics, and Energetic Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, makes, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landÂ–based electronic warfare equipment.

The stock decreased 0.20% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 194.8. About 36,287 shares traded. Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $270.28 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Since July 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,950 activity. Altobella Michelle A. had bought 150 shares worth $4,950 on Wednesday, July 31.