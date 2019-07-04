Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Monro, Inc. (MNRO); FTD Companies (FTD)’s Sentiment Is 0.59

FTD Companies Inc (FTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 29 sold and decreased their equity positions in FTD Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.94 million shares, down from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding FTD Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MNRO’s profit would be $22.73M giving it 32.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Monro, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 124,414 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO)

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting firm primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It currently has negative earnings. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related services and products to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FTD Companies, Inc. for 1.10 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 3.71 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 843,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,568 shares.

The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1014240000. About 3.45 million shares traded or 73.91% up from the average. FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) has declined 79.93% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FTD News: 08/05/2018 – FTD COMPANIES INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.24; 07/03/2018 – FTD COMPANIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – FTD Cos.: ProFlowers and Gourmet Foods Businesses Were Below Expectations in 1; 10/05/2018 – FTD Cos. Moving Headquarters to Chicago From Downers Grove; 02/04/2018 – FTD Cos. Sees FY Revenue Down 2% to Up 2%; 08/05/2018 – FTD 1Q REV. $318.2M, EST. $292.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – FTD Companies, Inc. Relocating Headquarters To Chicago; 12/03/2018 – NIH: CRISPR helps find new genetic suspects behind ALS/FTD; 10/05/2018 – FTD COS. RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO CHICAGO; 07/03/2018 – FTD Cos.: Discussions With Lenders and Largest Stockholder Liberty Interactive About Financing Are Ongoing

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It has a 36.92 P/E ratio. It also provides other services and products, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

