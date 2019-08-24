Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI); Accenture LTD (ACN) Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.94% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MEI’s profit would be $25.20 million giving it 10.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Methode Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 223,992 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend

Accenture LTD (ACN) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 488 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 405 trimmed and sold stakes in Accenture LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 444.15 million shares, down from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Accenture LTD in top ten holdings increased from 36 to 55 for an increase of 19. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 357 Increased: 372 New Position: 116.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 57.28% above currents $27.34 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. The stock of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.02 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Csu Producer Resources Inc. holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc for 20,000 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 929,917 shares or 10.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Trust Co has 8.02% invested in the company for 1.23 million shares. The Florida-based Suncoast Equity Management has invested 7.92% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.38 million shares.

