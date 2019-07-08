Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Huntsman (HUN); AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AXS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 32.67% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HUN’s profit would be $158.55M giving it 7.39 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Huntsman Corporation’s analysts see 47.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 577,457 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company’s 2018 Loss Development Triangles – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Re Welcomes Robert Hands as Head of Australia – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 1,950 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 4,130 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 20,881 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 9,006 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 270,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 429,412 shares. Kempner Capital Mgmt has 89,278 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Prospector Prns Limited Liability Company holds 233,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 122,669 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Century Incorporated has 0.03% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 516,309 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,481 were accumulated by Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 116,099 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 145.02 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Huntsman Corporation (HUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bilibili Inc. (BILI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 799,703 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 76 shares. Lsv Asset owns 11.48 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 286,943 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. First Wilshire Management accumulated 263,266 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Miles Cap Inc reported 30,173 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 53,265 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 5,814 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 112,729 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 196,650 shares. Da Davidson And Communication owns 10,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 215,569 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 25,219 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,495 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Huntsman had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Alembic with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. Nomura upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. $38,028 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) shares were bought by STRYKER DAVID M.