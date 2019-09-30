Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG); DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) Sentiment Is 1.44

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. HOG’s profit would be $106.58M giving it 13.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s analysts see -53.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B

DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 49 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 34 trimmed and sold stakes in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.72 million shares, up from 8.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DNP Select Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 35 New Position: 14.

More notable recent DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DNP: A Leveraged Fund With An Attractive Risk-Return Profile – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DNP: Measuring This Closed-End Fund Against XLU – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Section 19(a) Notice – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DNP – A Safe Income Fund But Limited Growth And Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DNP Select Income Fund to Voluntarily Withdraw Secondary Exchange Listing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 238,795 shares traded. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 0.74% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. for 74,976 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 207,551 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Inc has 0.44% invested in the company for 97,650 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Partners Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 64,948 shares.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 4,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 1.36 million shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Old National Financial Bank In holds 68,445 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 155,587 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 41,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis holds 47,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Alphamark Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 150 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 411,500 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).