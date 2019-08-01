Analysts See $0.68 EPS for CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS); Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Sellers Increased By 1% Their Shorts

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had an increase of 1% in short interest. LLEX’s SI was 6.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 6.34M shares previously. With 355,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s short sellers to cover LLEX’s short positions. The SI to Lilis Energy Inc’s float is 16.71%. The stock decreased 15.51% or $0.0562 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3061. About 2.21 million shares traded or 233.19% up from the average. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 93.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – FULLY FUNDED 2018 D&C CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO CRUDE OIL GATHERING AGREEMENT WITH SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, LLC, AN ARM ENERGY HOLDINGS’ AFFILIATE; 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – EXPECT SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN CAPITAL EFFICIENCY AND OPERATING COSTS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, an Arm Energy Holdings’ Affiliate; 27/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Grizzly #2H And Lion #3H lP24 Rate; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – SALT CREEK’S SYSTEM WILL BE CONSTRUCTED, MANAGED AND OPERATED BY ARM MIDSTREAM MANAGEMENT, LLC, AN AFFILIATE OF ARM ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: Ronald D. Ormand to Become CEO; 10/04/2018 – LILIS ENERGY NAMES JAMES W. DENNY EVP OF PRODUCTION & OPS; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY SAYS SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, CO ENTERED INTO OPTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CSGS’s profit would be $22.59 million giving it 18.84 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, CSG Systems International, Inc.’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 159,220 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSG Systems International, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 53,364 shares. 22,753 are owned by Shell Asset Com. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 1.55 million are owned by Lsv Asset. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 29,285 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,032 shares. 429,674 were reported by Raymond James &. First Tru Advsrs L P stated it has 36,419 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Bessemer Inc owns 94,194 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.02% or 327,492 shares in its portfolio. 329,198 were accumulated by Schroder Investment. Vident Advisory Ltd Company invested in 21,961 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 100,839 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).